Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Jaylen Brown will remain a member of the Celtics for the foreseeable future.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday that Brown has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $115 million.
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has agreed to a four-year, $115M million contract extension, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019
The Celtics and Brown had until Monday at 6 p.m. to agree to a rookie extension or he would have become a restricted free agent after the season.
Brown averaged 13 points per game last season during his third year with the Celtics.
