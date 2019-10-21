CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Jaylen Brown will remain a member of the Celtics for the foreseeable future.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday that Brown has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $115 million.

The Celtics and Brown had until Monday at 6 p.m. to agree to a rookie extension or he would have become a restricted free agent after the season.

Brown averaged 13 points per game last season during his third year with the Celtics.

