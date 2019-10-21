METHUEN (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy from Lawrence has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a Methuen man last week.
Daniel Lafferty, 57, was standing next to a tow truck that was delivering a car to his house on Jackson Street when he was hit on October 14.
Police say the suspect allegedly took an Infiniti M37 from its owner’s home on Brook Street and onto Jackson Street where he struck Lafferty.
The vehicle was found at the owner’s home with front end damage. The owner of the vehicle and the suspect are known to each other.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, faces several charges including manslaughter and witness intimidation. Police say he made verbal threats against someone who witnessed the crash.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.
You must log in to post a comment.