METHUEN (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy from Lawrence has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a Methuen man last week.
Timothy Lafferty, 57, was standing next to a tow truck near his house on Jackson Street when he was hit on October 14.
Police say the teen was driving without a license and speeding when he struck Lafferty. The impact caused heavy front end damage to the white Infiniti sedan, which he allegedly took from someone he knows. The car was found at the owner’s home on Brook Street.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, faces several charges including manslaughter and witness intimidation. Police say he made verbal threats against someone who witnessed the crash.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court.
You must log in to post a comment.