BOSTON (CBS) – A Suffolk Superior Court judge issued a ruling on Monday that allowed Gov. Charlie Baker’s temporary ban on vaping products to remain in place. The judge said there are legal flaws in the state’s ban that must be addressed.
“While the plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success, the balance of harms weigh in defendants’ favor in some respects, and an immediate injunction against the entire order would contravene the public interest,” Judge Douglas Wilkins wrote in his ruling.
Read: Judge’s Ruling On Vaping Sales Ban
Baker announced the ban in September, declaring a public health emergency and ordering a four-month halt on all vaping product sales. Vape store owners fought the ban, saying they will lose significant business and some were forced to closed.
Lizzy Guyton, Baker’s communications director, said in a statement that there have been 1,479 lung injury cases associated with vaping nationwide. That includes 29 cases and one death in Massachusetts.
“With today’s ruling, the ban remains in place. The administration maintains that the order was properly issued pursuant to the Commissioner’s emergency powers and will work with the Attorney General’s Office on next steps,” Guyton said.
