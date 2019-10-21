PEABODY (CBS) – Peabody police arrested a man and made a major seizure of “illegal marijuana products” over the weekend. Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page showed boxes full of marijuana-laced candy, including Wonka bar and Nerds Ropes lookalikes.
The products are estimated to be worth several hundred thousand dollars. Neighbors assisted an investigation that led to the arrest of Gary Cioffi of John Road, police said.
The bust comes as police departments nationwide have warned parents to be “vigilant” about their children’s Halloween candy. Police in Pennsylvania earlier this month seized bags of Nerds Ropes containing THC.
Other items seen in photos from the Peabody seizure include bags that resemble Rice Krispies Treats and “Wicked Wormz.”
“It appears the Black Market is still viable,” Peabody police wrote.
Cioffi is set to be arraigned in Peabody District Court Monday afternoon.
