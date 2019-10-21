CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Commuter Rail, Foxboro News, New England Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) – A new commuter option started on Monday.

The Commuter Rail launched a pilot program running trains between Foxboro and Boston. The first train left the Foxboro station at 5:47 a.m.

Pat the Patriot at opening day of the Boston to Foxboro Commuter Rail line. (WBZ-TV)

There are more than 500 parking spaces available for riders.

For people traveling out of Boston, the MBTA is offering a special reverse commute fare that will save you about 50% on round-trip and monthly passes.

Patriots cheerleaders and Pat the Patriot celebrate the launch of the Foxboro Commuter Rail line. (WBZ-TV)

There will be 10 round-trip rides a day.

One lucky commuter from Brockton won tickets to a Patriots game for being the first person to arrive at the station on Monday.

Comments