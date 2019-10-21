FOXBORO (CBS) – A new commuter option started on Monday.
The Commuter Rail launched a pilot program running trains between Foxboro and Boston. The first train left the Foxboro station at 5:47 a.m.
There are more than 500 parking spaces available for riders.
Foxboro Station is open!
Weekday #MBTA Commuter Rail service is now available at #PatriotPlace!
For people traveling out of Boston, the MBTA is offering a special reverse commute fare that will save you about 50% on round-trip and monthly passes.
There will be 10 round-trip rides a day.
One lucky commuter from Brockton won tickets to a Patriots game for being the first person to arrive at the station on Monday.
