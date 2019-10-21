Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins forward David Pastrnak was recognized for his torrid week. The NHL announced on Monday that Pastrnak was the league’s first star for last week.
Pastrnak scored all four of Boston’s goals against the Ducks to open the week, then notched two power play goals against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Saturday night, Pastrnak capped his week with an assist and the game-tying goal against Toronto.
The forward’s performance against the Ducks made him the 19th player in franchise history to score four times in a game.
Overall through eight games this year, Pastrnak has nine goals and six assists. He is tied for the league lead in goals.
The Bruins are 5-1-2 on the young season.
