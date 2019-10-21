Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run in the South End that left a person with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning.
The person was walking on Washington Street when a vehicle hit the pedestrian just before 2 a.m. The driver took off and police are now looking for any witnesses. The victim’s name has not been made public.
Washington Street was shut down from Thorndike Street to Northampton Street for about four hours overnight for the investigation.
