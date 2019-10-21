Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A South Boston man is accused of threatening City Councilor Michael Flaherty.
Police believe 53-year-old John Donovan made threats to Flaherty and his staff multiple times over the weekend. Donovan fled from police and hit several cruisers before his eventual arrest Monday morning.
Flaherty says Donovan has mental health issues.
“This was not a situation of a guy having a bad day,” Flaherty told WBZ-TV. “This is someone that has been terrorizing my neighbors and has sort of a long history of restraining orders.”
Donovan faces a number of charges including assault and battery on a police officer, destruction of property and threats.
