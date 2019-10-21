A Blowout And A Shutout: Patriots Remain Undefeated By Steamrolling Jets, 33-0The New England Patriots remained undefeated on Monday night, and they did so with authority.

'I'm Seeing Ghosts': Sam Darnold Perplexed By Patriots' Defense On Monday Night FootballThe Patriots' defense has been ruining the lives of many opposing quarterbacks this season. Sam Darnold is the latest victim.

Devin McCourty, Patriots' D Add To NFL Leads In InterceptionsThe Patriots' offense got the game started the right way for New England on Monday night. Then the defense did what the defense does.

'You're Full Of [Bleep]': Tom Brady Doesn't Buy Peyton Manning's Claim Of Colts' Not Pumping In Noise To RCA DomeWhile Peyton's career ended almost four years ago, it's clear that some parts of the Tom Brady-Manning rivalry will never die.

Ben Watson Making 2019 Debut; Damien Harris Active For PatriotsThe only two tight ends who have played a game for the Patriots this season are out due to injury on Monday night. Those absences, though, helped open the door for the 2019 debuts of Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson.