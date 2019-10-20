CBSN BostonWatch Now
WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are looking for a “person of interest” in a robbery at TD Bank on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at about 2 p.m., a man entered the West Boylston Street bank and threatened a teller and demanded cash.

The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Anyone who can identify the man should contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

