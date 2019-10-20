Patriots' Path To Top Seed In AFC Got Even Easier With Texans' Loss To ColtsThe Texans are now 4-3, the Colts are now 4-2, and the path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC has gotten even easier for the New England Patriots. Things continue to come up Patriots.

Brady, Garoppolo, Brissett 'Wolf Pack' Is Completely Dominating The NFLTom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett formed an unbreakable quarterback bond in 2016. Now in 2019, that wolf pack is wreaking absolute havoc on the rest of the NFL.

Rex Burkhead Ruled Out Versus Jets With Foot InjuryThe Patriots will be without running back Rex Burkhead against the Jets Monday night.

Jose Altuve's Walk-Off Home Run Eliminates Yankees And Moves Astros Into World SeriesJose Altuve homered off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning and Houston outlasted the New York Yankees 6-4 Saturday night.

Patriots-Jets Monday Night Football PredictionsThe Patriots head to New Jersey for a Monday night matchup with the New York Jets, and this one figures to be much different than the first time the two teams met this season.