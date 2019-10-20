WORCESTER (CBS) – Police are looking for a “person of interest” in a robbery at TD Bank on Sunday afternoon.
WPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of
interest in a robbery that occurred at TD Bank located at 430 West Boylston
Street today. Call (508) 799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message.https://t.co/SMyNUprOX1 pic.twitter.com/HDSNry7YpZ
— Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 20, 2019
Police said that at about 2 p.m., a man entered the West Boylston Street bank and threatened a teller and demanded cash.
The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.
Anyone who can identify the man should contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.
You must log in to post a comment.