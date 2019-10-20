Comments
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has identified the teen shot to death in New Bedford on Saturday night as Paul Collazo-Ruiz.
The 17-year-old New Bedford resident was shot at about 7 p.m. on Ashley Boulevard. When police and paramedics arrived, they found Collazo-Ruiz and a 20-year-old New Bedford man, who was not identified, with serious gunshot wounds.
Collazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he is in serious condition.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.