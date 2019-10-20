BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots head to New Jersey for a Monday night matchup with the New York Jets, and this one figures to be much closer than the first time the two teams met this season.

The Patriots are still winning, looking to improve to 7-0 for just the third time in franchise history, matching the feat they accomplished in 2007 and 2015. And the Jets finally find themselves in the win column, now 1-4 on the season after an impressive road win in Dallas last weekend.

The New England defense held the Jets to just 105 yards and six first downs in the first meeting of the season, but New York’s offense should be much better this time around with Sam Darnold back under center. Darnold opens up a lot more possibilities for Adam Gase’s offense, and makes running back Le’Veon Bell all the more dangerous. The New England defense didn’t allow a touchdown in the first meeting, with New York scoring their 14 points on special teams and defense, but that could change on Monday night.

The New York defense also poses a big test for New England’s struggling offense, which will likely be shorthanded with Josh Gordon dealing with knee and ankle injuries. Division matchups always seem to be a grind, especially on the road, and Monday night should be no difference.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams see Monday night’s Patriots-Jets clash playing out, and not everyone is picking the Patriots to keep their winning streak alive.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots can’t afford to sleep on the Jets. Yes, the Pats are favored by 9.5 points, but the Jets are desperate and hungry, and now they have their starting quarterback back. Sam Darnold can hurt you with his arm or his legs, so the defense will have to be on high alert.

Patriots 21, Jets 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This has the makings of a tough battle, as the second of the two divisional games always seem to be. The Jets are playing with a lot of confidence with Sam Darnold back.

The Patriots are coming off a mini-bye, but are still trying to figure out what they can and can’t do on offense. I think this one will be close for the most part.

Patriots 24, Jets 10

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

This game is a little bit more interesting now that Sam Darnold is back in the mix. He’s a quality young quarterback and every time I see him play, I feel that he gets better and better.

With that said, the Pats defense is the best in the business and they should be the best unit on the field come game time Monday night.

New England has had some rest and hopefully their guys have healed up. The question here is the Patriots offense; maybe they can grind out some yards and finally put points on the board. Their job will be simple, keep the ball away from Le’Veon Bell and the Jets offense.

I don’t expect this game to be easy for New England but I expect the Pats to win. There is a reason they’ve won seven straight against the Jets, and come Tuesday morning, that streak will be up to eight.

Patriots 30, Jets 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Picking the Patriots every week is getting kind of boring, so let’s imagine a scenario where the passing offense struggles without Josh Gordon, where the protection on the road against an aggressive front seven isn’t great, and where the run game continues to be stuck in the mud. Scoring points might not be easy for both sides, and if Slingin’ Sammy Darnold can rifle off a few passes like he had last week while crushing the Cowboys’ souls, this one could actually end up being interesting.

Prediction: Mike Nugent misses a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expires, and the Jets win.

Jets 16, Patriots 14

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

New York’s offense is a whole lot better this time around with Sam Darnold back in the mix. Le’Veon Bell and Robby Anderson are both big-play threats, and so far this season, the Pats defense has only allowed touchdowns on broken plays. Either of those two players could sneak behind the New England D for another, especially with Darnold making the passes.

Scoring won’t be easy for either side, and the Patriots offense will continue to struggle to put points on the board without Josh Gordon (or even with a hobbled Gordon). If the defense continues their turnover barrage, the Patriots should win easily. If not, and the offense continues to struggle, don’t be surprised if the desperate Jets sneak out a W.

Patriots 21, Jets 16