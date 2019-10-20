Comments
NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was charged with drunk driving after police say she hit and killed a man who was standing outside his disabled vehicle.
It happened Saturday night around 11:45 p.m. on F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua.
New Hampshire State Police said 36-year-old Sarah Shaw was driving north when she hit 53-year-old Osman Konda.
Konda was pronounced dead at the scene. Shaw was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Two lanes were closed for about four hours while police investigated.
