FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots will be without running back Rex Burkhead against the Jets Monday night.
The team downgraded Burkhead to out on Sunday after he was listed on the injury report as questionable on Saturday.
Burkhead is dealing with a foot injury. This will be the third straight game he has missed.
In four games this season, Burkhead has 124 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, along with 14 receptions for 117 yards. He’s also been on the field for 59 special teams snaps.
