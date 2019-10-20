BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the vaping industry is targeting young people, and that is one of the reasons she supports the temporary ban put into place by Gov. Charlie Baker.
In September, Baker declared a public health emergency and ordered a four-month ban on all vaping product sales. Vape store owners fought the ban, saying they will lose significant business and some were forced to closed.
Keller @ Large: Part Two
“I believe (the ban is) appropriate. I’ve been talking about this issue for well over a year now,” said Healey. “We’ve got to get a handle on what is happening.”
Healey said the vaping industry is particularly dangerous for the nation’s youth.
“What we see with the vaping industry, and particularly the e-cigarette industry is a targeting of young people. As a result we see young people using in off the chart numbers,” she said.
You must log in to post a comment.