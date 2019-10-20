DORCHESTER (CBS) – The Martin Richard Foundation held its final Celebration of Service on Sunday in Dorchester.
The event gives families an opportunity to serve together. On Sunday, they packed peals for those in need at the Holloran Community Center in Dorchester.
We bagged 50,000 meals today! #TeamMR8 pic.twitter.com/AsgtfrQb0F
— Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) October 20, 2019
“It’s amazing,” said Martin Richard’s father, Bill. “They continue to go above and beyond what I would expect, and, you know, I think people just really feel good about it.”
This was the foundation’s final Celebration of Service. It will now focus on awarding large grants to groups that best represent the foundation’s values.
On Sunday, the foundation handed out its largest grant to date — $1 million to Project 351, an organization committed to developing the next generation of community-first service leaders.
Martin Richard was the youngest victim in the Boston Marathon bombings. The foundation serves to honor his memory.
You must log in to post a comment.