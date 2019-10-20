GROTON (CBS) – Neighbors in Groton are stunned after a woman was found dead inside a home along Lowell Road Saturday evening and her husband was arrested as a suspect.

“I don’t think anyone’s brain goes to the fact that violence of this magnitude is possible,” said Alyssa Dallas, who lives next door.

Police were called to the scene at about 5:30 Saturday night. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Gregory Fairbairn, 62, who lives at the home allegedly made the phone call. When police arrived, they found his wife – 57-year-old Mary Fairbairn – in the home, stabbed to death.

The home is tucked up the hill behind several trees – and on Sunday, police blocked off the driveway as investigators began to piece together what sparked this act of violence.

Dallas said she knew something was off when she saw a flood of ambulances and police cruisers going up the shared driveway.

“I guess shocked is the best word to describe it,” Dallas said.

Dallas added that the Fairbairns live next door with several dogs. While Gregory Fairbairn mostly kept to himself, she told WBZ-TV she can’t imagine why anybody would want to hurt Mary Fairbairn.

“I know she cared a lot about her dogs. She was just a very genuine, caring person. She left flowers on our porch once when we helped a neighbor with a water problem,” she said. “It’s awful, really sad. There are no words to describe what it feels like. It’s really surreal.”

Gregory Fairbairn will be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police are treating the case as a homicide, and additional charges are expected.