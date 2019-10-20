Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The body of a man found in the water off East Boston has been identified as the man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lynn earlier this month.
I-Team sources said the body is that of 42-year-old Douglas Guevara, who was a suspect in the stabbing death of 63-year-old Ana Morin.
Morin was found stabbed to death on West Neptune Street in Lynn on Oct. 11.
Guevara was the cousin of Morin’s husband. Guevara’s body was found Friday morning in the water near Border Street.
