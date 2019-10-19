Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The suspect from a shooting in Dorchester that killed one man last May has been arrested in Georgia, according to Boston police.
Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury, is wanted in connection with the shooting of 24-year-old Donell Davis, who was found dead in a home on Milton Street in Dorchester May 8.
Washington was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday on charges relating to a bank robbery, police say. He is in custody and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, though it is unclear when that will be.
No further information has been released.
