Comments
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A 17-year-old male was found dead with gunshot wounds in New Bedford Saturday evening, according to police.
New Bedford police said they responded to the intersection of Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.
When they arrived, police said they found the New Bedford teen dead, and a 20-year-old New Bedford man with serious gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and is reportedly in serious condition.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.