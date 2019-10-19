Patriots Hall Of Fame Announces New 'Dynasty' ExhibitNew England Patriots fans now have another way to cherish their football team’s dominance.

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit Jets On Monday Night FootballWhile an upset still remains a long shot, here are four areas to watch when the two teams take the field in the Meadowlands.

Fantasy Football Start And Sits Week 7: Start Jared Goff Against Falcons?The Fantasy Football Today crew weighs in on why you should have Los Angeles Rams signal caller Jared Goff in the lineup this weekend.

Red Sox Release Steven WrightSteven Wright's days with the Red Sox are over. The team announced that they have released the knuckleballer on Friday.

Joe Namath: You Have To Say Tom Brady Is The Best Quarterback Of All TimeA sextet of Hall of Fame quarterbacks got together to discuss the best quarterbacks in NFL history for an NFL Network special, and it comes as no surprise that Tom Brady was a rather significant topic of conversation.