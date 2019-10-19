FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots fans now have another way to cherish their football team’s dominance. The Patriots Hall of Fame announced Saturday that it’s launching a new exhibit called “Yes, It’s Still a Dynasty.”
The exhibit focuses on New England’s unprecedented achievements over the past two decades, which includes winning six Super Bowls, nine AFC championships and an undefeated regular season.
A new exhibit at #TheHall
Yes, it's still a dynasty: https://t.co/3tGsCpIWYU pic.twitter.com/6x8Sb5yUjF
— The Hall presented by Raytheon (@TheHall) October 18, 2019
“Our Hall certainly celebrates championship success and plenty of individual honors and milestones, but we felt like after winning Super Bowl LIII in Robert Kraft’s 25th season, it was time to highlight the team’s dynastic period over the last two decades,” Patriots Hall of Fame Executive Director Bryan Morry said in a statement. “This is Bill Belichick’s and Tom Brady’s 20th season with the team, so we figured the timing made sense to look back while the 2019 team strives to continue the success we’ve all enjoyed.”
Some pieces of Patriots history that will be on display include Tom Brady’s jersey from when he threw his 50th touchdown pass of the 2007 season, the jersey Rob Gronkowski wore in his last home game, and Willie McGinest’s cleats from Super Bowl XXXIX.
Adult admission to the Patriots Hall of Fame is $10.
