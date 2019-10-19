BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offense will be a bit undermanned when they visit the New York Jets for a clash on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Josh Gordon has been ruled out of the game, the Patriots announced on Saturday.
Gordon will be sidelined with the knee and ankle injuries he suffered last Thursday night trying to make a tackle in a Patriots win over the New York Giants. The receiver has had a slow start to the season, with just 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown in his six games, but not having him on the field Monday night will make things a little tougher on quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady will also be without tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, as both have been ruled out. Izzo suffered a concussion in practice on Thursday, while LaCosse was injured last Thursday against the Giants.
The Patriots will likely have two new tight ends make their season debut for them: Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson. Both were signed by the team earlier this week, though Watson was around for all of training camp and the preseason before being released earlier this month.
Here is New England’s full injury report for Monday night’s game:
OUT
WR Josh Gordon, Knee/Ankle
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
QUESTIONABLE
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Phillip Dorsett, Hamstring
WR Julian Edelman, Chest
WR Gunner Olszewski, Hamstring
Olszewski was a new addition to New England’s injury report on Saturday, as he was limited in practice with a hamstring injury.
The New York Jets submitted a much more lengthy injury report on Saturday:
OUT
LB Albert McClellan, Concussion
DOUBTFUL
DE Henry Anderson, Shoulder
OL Kelvin Beachum, Ankle
RB Trenton Cannon, Foot/Ankle
TE Christopher Herndon, Hamstring
LB Neville Hewitt, Neck/Knee
G Kelechi Osemele, Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE
OL Alex Lewis, Neck
CB Nate Hairston, Knee
C Ryan Kalil, Shoulder
LB C.J. Mosley, Groin
DT Steve McLendon, Hamstring
CB Darryl Roberts, Ankle
WR Demaryius Thomas, Hamstring
G Brian Winters, Shoulder/Knee
Mosley has said throughout the week that he intends to play on Monday night. We’ll know for sure 90 minutes before kickoff.
