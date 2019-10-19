RANDOLPH, NH (CBS) — New Hampshire police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after a trooper recorded him allegedly driving 111 mph near the memorial for the seven motorcyclists killed in a car crash last June.
According to New Hampshire State Police, a trooper recorded 25-year-old Dingming Zhou driving 111 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 2 in Randolph around 1:40 p.m. They said this was very near the memorial for the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, known as the Fallen 7, who were killed in a car crash on the same road last June.
Police said there were no passengers in Zhou’s car at the time, but traffic in the area was heavy.
Zhou was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He is expected to appear before the Berlin Circuit Court on Dec. 17.
