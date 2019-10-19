CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, New Hampshire News, Randolph NH Crash, Randolph NH News


RANDOLPH, NH (CBS) — New Hampshire police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after a trooper recorded him allegedly driving 111 mph near the memorial for the seven motorcyclists killed in a car crash last June.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a trooper recorded 25-year-old Dingming Zhou driving 111 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 2 in Randolph around 1:40 p.m. They said this was very near the memorial for the seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, known as the Fallen 7, who were killed in a car crash on the same road last June.

Police said there were no passengers in Zhou’s car at the time, but traffic in the area was heavy.

The scene of a reckless driving arrest in Randolph, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. (Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Zhou was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He is expected to appear before the Berlin Circuit Court on Dec. 17.

Comments