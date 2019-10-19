BOSTON (CBS) — Transit police are searching for four men in connection with an attack that took place at an orange line station earlier this month.
Police said a man was attacked with his crutches, which police said he needed at the time, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Massachusetts Avenue subway station in Boston.
Police say they want to talk to four skateboarders they caught on security camera footage.
“As soon as that kid said to me ‘you better watch it old man,’ it showed he has absolutely no respect,” the victim told WBZ.
The victim said the incident started as a verbal altercation when a skateboard nearly hit him in the face. He said the men then started taking pictures of him.
“I just reacted. I threw the skateboard down the end of the train. He went and got it and then he came back and took my crutches…He hit me in the head, the shoulders and the arms,” the victim said.
If police are able to identify the men, the victim said he plans on pressing criminal charges.
