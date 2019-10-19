BOSTON (CBS) — The world’s largest regatta kicked off Saturday morning in Boston and Cambridge. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out over the weekend for the Head of the Charles.
The two-day event brings in some of the best rowers from around the world. Preparations were underway before the sun rose Saturday to get ready for the huge crowd of spectators.
Related: Weston Man Goes For 8th Straight Win At Head Of The Charles Regatta
The tradition in Boston unlike any other attracts over 11,000 athletes and includes hundreds of schools, universities and organizations.
It’s also a boon for the local economy, generating more than $80 million.
The event is free but there are parking restrictions in place. Parts of Memorial Drive will be closed over the weekend.
Anyone planning to watch the race is encouraged to use public transit. More information for spectators can be found here.
You must log in to post a comment.