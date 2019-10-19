Comments
GROTON (CBS) — Groton police arrested one person Saturday evening in connection with a death that occurred at a home on Lowell Road.
Police said they responded around 5:30 p.m. and found the victim dead inside the home.
A suspect known to the victim has been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but police said additional charges are likely.
Police do not believe the death was random, and say there is no threat to the public.
The next-door neighbor told WBZ she was very shaken up knowing the investigation is going on so close to her home.
Investigators could be seen collecting evidence inside the home around 11 p.m.
An investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.
