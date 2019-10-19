ATLOONA, Pa. (CBS/AP) — There’s good news for fans of the Clark Bar. The chocolate-coated peanut butter crunch bar once made by Necco is making a comeback.
The Pittsburgh Business Times reported that Clark Bars will be available nationwide at stores and online by Thanksgiving. Pennsylvania-based Boyer Candy, which makes Mallo Cups, is rolling out the iconic candy bars again after buying the rights to the bar last fall.
The Clark Bar was created in Pittsburgh by Irish immigrant D.L. Clark in 1917. The bars were individually wrapped to ship to American troops during World War I. Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., in Revere, had been producing Clark Bars since the 1990s.
But the Necco plant that produced Clark Bars and other nostalgic candies like Necco Wafers and Sweethearts shut down abruptly in July 2018. It’s now set to become a distribution center for Amazon.
