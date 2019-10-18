Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A woman has been charged with stabbing a man to death at a home in Worcester Friday morning.
Police were called to the house on Dixfield Street just before 9 a.m. and found a 42-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old woman at the home. She’s charged with assault and battery with a knife.
Police have not released either person’s name. There’s no word yet on a motive.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.