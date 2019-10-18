Comments
EVERETT (CBS) – A water leak forced the evacuation of part of the Encore Boston Harbor casino Friday evening.
Video from inside the Everett casino shows water pouring from the ceiling onto poker tables.
@BostonNewsMan, @EncoreResortBH poker ceiling just started raining! Had to evacuate us. pic.twitter.com/59cTvhAOTX
— Nicole Straight (@buytz) October 18, 2019
A spokeswoman for Encore said the leak has been isolated, and the poker room was evacuated for clean up. There has been no impact to any other part of the building.
The casino said play will resume in other parts of the poker room later Friday night.
The $2.6 billion resort casino opened in June.
You must log in to post a comment.