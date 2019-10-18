CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Encore Boston Harbor, Everett News


EVERETT (CBS) – A water leak forced the evacuation of part of the Encore Boston Harbor casino Friday evening.

Video from inside the Everett casino shows water pouring from the ceiling onto poker tables.

A spokeswoman for Encore said the leak has been isolated, and the poker room was evacuated for clean up. There has been no impact to any other part of the building.

The casino said play will resume in other parts of the poker room later Friday night.

The $2.6 billion resort casino opened in June.

Comments