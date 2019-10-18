CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Injuries, Injury Report, Josh Gordon, Monday Night Football, New York Jets, Patriots, Ryan Izzo, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offense has taken yet another hit.

Tight end Ryan Izzo was not present at practice on Friday afternoon, as the Patriots gear up to face the Jets on Monday Night Football. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, it is a concussion that kept Izzo off the practice field — something that will likely put his status in question for Monday.

Reiss’ report seemed to indicate that Izzo suffered the concussion during Thursday’s practice.

Izzo has six catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in the NFL after missing the 2018 season due to injury.

Izzo joins Josh Gordon (knee, ankle) and fellow tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) as missing players from practice, and it looks like Tom Brady and Co. will be short a number of weapons for Monday’s game. Tight end Eric Tomlinson will be eligible to make his Patriots debut, as well.

On the positive end of that equation, it does appear that receiver Phillip Dorsett will be healthy enough to play on Monday, and veteran tight end Ben Watson is likely to make his 2019 debut.

Comments