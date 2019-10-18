



BOSTON (CBS) – Forty-five purebred ragdoll cats – a coveted breed – are up for adoption after their owner surrendered them to the MSPCA. The organization said the breeder from Central Massachusetts gave up the cats voluntarily this week.

The cats were kept in dirty and over-crowded conditions, but they appear to be in good health. The MSPCA described them as “friendly, social and highly adoptable.”

There are 14 male and 31 female cats between the ages of 4 and 14. Half of them will need moderate to extensive dental work, and three need treatment for mammary tumors.

We're anticipating VERY high demand for the cats and we're asking would-be adopters to come visit them in person – either at our Jamaica Plain adoption center or in Methuen at Nevins Farm. Hours/directions at https://t.co/jNTtyrwGjv! pic.twitter.com/QshCgeWNjn — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) October 18, 2019

The MSPCA has not filed charges against the breeder, saying that the “small and manageable breeding operation quickly got out of hand as the cats began multiplying.”

“It’s almost unheard of for cats in these scenarios not to have serious health issues related to the conditions in which they are kept—but because these cats are healthy, and very friendly, we can start to move some of them into new homes right away,” MSPCA adoptions director Mike Keiley said in a statement.

Ragdolls are known for their docile temperament. Half of the cats are at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center and the other half are at Nevins Farm in Methuen. The MSPCA anticipates high demand, so anyone interested in adopting should meet them this weekend during open hours at either location. Adoption information can be found here.

The MSPCA will vaccinate, spay and neuter all cats and microchip them before adoption. Healthcare costs are expected to exceed $5,000 for the MSPCA, and they’re asking for people to donate to Spike’s Fund.