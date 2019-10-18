CBSN BostonWatch Now
WOBURN (CBS) — A North Reading massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client was ordered held without bail at a dangerousness hearing Friday.

Daniel Feener, who was a massage therapist at Tai Chi Acupuncture and Wellness Center, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape and assault. He was already on probation out of Peabody for assault and battery on a police officer, and was undergoing court-ordered therapy as a result.

Prosecutors said Friday he allegedly sexually assaulted a college student on Monday when she fell asleep on the massage table. The victim was not known to Feener, and she reported the incident to police.

Investigators want to know whether there are other victims and are asking Feener’s former clients to come forward with any information.

Feener is the father of two young girls, prosecutors said.

Tai Chi Acupuncture and Wellness Center released a statement Thursday expressing their shock at the incident and said they are cooperating with police.

