BOSTON (CBS) – Two police officers killed in the line of duty were honored posthumously on Friday.
The families of Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon were at the State House for the Hanna Awards ceremony.
Gannon was fatally shot in April 2018 while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills. Chesna was shot to death while responding to a car crash last July.
“The manner which they gave the honor was special, they talked about the lives of these two officers, how it meant so much to so many,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson. “Not so much in how they died but how they lived and the mark they left that is a positive impact in both communities.”
The police officers who were with Gannon and Chesna when they were killed were also honored for their actions.
