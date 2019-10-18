Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of homes and business were still without electricity Friday, a day after a record-setting storm brought down trees and power lines across Massachusetts.
More than 200,000 customers lost electricity during the high winds and heavy rain early Thursday morning.
That number was down to about 60,000 early Friday afternoon as the cleanup and repairs continued, but some towns were forced to cancel school or delay classes for a second day because of the power problems.
The storm set a record as the strongest October storm ever in the Boston area.
