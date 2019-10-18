Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of homes and business were still without electricity Friday, a day after a record-setting storm brought down trees and power lines across Massachusetts.
More than 200,000 customers lost electricity during the high winds and heavy rain early Thursday morning.
Check: Power Outages List
That number was down to about 65,000 Friday morning as the cleanup and repairs continued, but some towns were forced to cancel school or delay classes for a second day because of the power problems.
The storm set a record as the strongest October storm ever in the Boston area.
