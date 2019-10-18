BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though we have a victor in the battle for the Celtics final roster spot. That winner is reportedly guard Javonte Green.
Green is the likely winner of Boston’s 15th and final roster spot, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania. Green has reportedly beaten out Max Strus, who just signed a partially guaranteed deal with the team last week. But that move was done mostly to clear up a two-way contract for Tacko Fall, giving Strus a little more money in the event he didn’t make the roster. Strus could find himself on the Maine Red Claws of the G League, unless another team signs him before the season.
The Celtics have praised Strus’ shooting and practice habits all offseason, but must have liked Green’s athleticism on defense a little bit more heading into the regular season. Green has shown that he’s an excellent defender throughout summer league and preseason action, and even showed flashes of an impressive offensive game, providing a handful of highlight reel dunks thanks to his propensity to slash to the rim.
Green probably won’t play much for the Celtics, but making the team will land him a minimum contract, and he won’t have to live the life of a G-Leaguer.
The Celtics open the regular season next Wednesday night when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.
