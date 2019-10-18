



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Denver Broncos are not a good football team, and they dropped to 2-5 on the season after another anemic performance from their offense Thursday night. With very little shot to make the postseason, the Broncos will likely find themselves in full seller mode as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

That would be music to Emmanuel Sanders’ ears, because it doesn’t sound like the wide receiver wants to be in Denver for much longer. Sanders voiced his disdain for the Denver offense following Thursday night’s 30-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while he didn’t outright demand a trade, it’s clear that he would like to be playing football elsewhere.

Asked why the Denver offense struggled after scoring the first touchdown of the game, Sanders didn’t necessarily blame the horrid play by quarterback Joe Flacco. But he certainly alluded to it.

“I don’t even have the answers,” Sanders said following Thursday night’s loss, via CBS Denver. “Obviously, I do know. But I ain’t gonna say it. It is what it is. … You know. You know the answers. You watched the same game I watched.”

After the Broncos marched down the field for a 75-yard scoring drive to start the game, the offense had very little success. Flacco fumbled three times, losing one, and took eight sacks in the loss. Sanders caught five of the six wobbly passes that Flacco sent his way for 60 yards.

The receiver did express a little bit of optimism later in his chat with reporters, but it was fairly fleeting.

“Is the season done? No, it’s not done, obviously,” he said, via NBC Sports Boston. “We can get on a roll but it doesn’t look like it right now after this loss, obviously. That’s what everybody’s going to be thinking. But at the end of the day, you gotta remain positive. It’s the NFL. It’s not easy to win. When you do lose, you gotta find a silver lining somewhere. We gotta do that.”

Sanders, though, might be done looking for silver linings in Denver. And if that’s the case, the Patriots would be wise to jump at the chance to add the talented veteran. The Pats have already inquired about Sanders’ availability, according to reports, and Bill Belichick should give John Elway another call after Thursday night’s comments.

The 32-year-old has missed two games this season but still has 25 catches for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Not bad, considering Flacco is the one throwing him the football. He would fit in seamlessly in the New England offense with his ability to play outside or go over the middle, and the Patriots could use some more depth at the position with Josh Gordon currently dealing with knee and ankle injuries. There are much bigger needs on the roster, especially along the offensive line, but giving Brady another weapon to work with in the passing game could help New England’s stagnant offense.

Sanders is headed toward free agency at the end of the season, so it may not cost New England too much to acquire his services. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.