BOSTON (CBS) – Fierce winds blew a Southwest Airlines plane into a jetbridge at Logan Airport early Thursday morning. Boston recorded a peak wind gust of 70 mph during the historically strong October storm.
A spokeswoman for Southwest said the aircraft was sitting at the gate when wind gusts moved the plane, “causing the left wing to make contact with the jetbridge.”
Southwest said no one was hurt. No employees were on board the plane at the time of the incident.
The airline did say if there was any damage to the jetbridge or plane, but it is currently out of service for a maintenance inspection.
That wasn’t the only storm-related related damage at the airport. A large portion of the Delta hangar roof came off in the wind, but there were no injuries and it didn’t impact any planes.
A Delta spokeswoman said teams will be inspecting the damage Thursday. The incident is not expected to affect any Delta flights.
According to FlightAware, inbound Boston flights are seeing delays of about an hour Thursday due to wind.
