Josh Gordon Absent From Patriots' Thursday PracticeTom Brady may be down one weapon when he and the Patriots take the field on Monday night against the Jets.

Hurley's Picks: Rams' All-In Strategy Could Prove DisastrousThe Rams appear determined to tie their own hand behind their back while competing in the NFL. It is a bold strategy.

Rochie's Fantasy 4-Pack: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Week 7If you haven’t been following Dan Roche’s weekly Fantasy Football advice, now would be a good time to jump aboard. Rochie is pretty good at this.

Report: Patriots Saved $1 Million In Salary Cap Space With Ben Watson's Release, Re-SigningThe start to Ben Watson's Patriots reunion did not go how either side likely anticipated. But after a rocky beginning, it seems as though both sides have benefited slightly.

Jets WR Demaryius Thomas Felt Disrespected, Insulted By Patriots' Decision To Dump Him For Antonio BrownDemaryius Thomas did not appreciate the way his time in New England ended.