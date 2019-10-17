



BOSTON (CBS)- This week we’ve truly made the turn to fall. The crisp air and changing colors have us thinking about all things autumn.

WBZ’s Sarah Wroblewski has a look at some of the best ways to take in the season this weekend.

The Head of the Charles

The prep is underway for the world’s largest regatta, The Head of the Charles.

Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people will line the banks of the river and its bridges to take in the races. But it’s not all about the boats there will be several food vendors along the river for fans and even a beer tent.

If you get inspired by the action on the water, you can test out rowing machines at the rowing and fitness expo.

Robot Block Party

At the Seaport it’s a robot take over on Sunday. The third annual Robot Block Party will happen on Drydock Avenue and is free to the public.

You can check out personal robots who will take care of your cleaning and even weeding plus design your own robot of the future.

The event runs from 11 am to 4 pm.

Free Fall Family Fun Festival

In Mattapoisett, families can celebrate the fall with the Free Family Festival on Saturday.

There you’ll get a little bit of everything, Hayrides, a pumpkin patch, live music even pumpkin bowling.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.