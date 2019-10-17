ASHLAND (CBS) — A tractor-trailer driver ended up trapped in his truck Thursday morning after hitting some power lines in Ashland.
Fire Chief Keith Robie said the tandem tractor-trailer was turning off Route 126 onto Butterfield Drive around 6:30 a.m. when it got tangled on the lines and pulled down the wires. The second trailer then fell over onto its side.
The driver was not hurt, but he was trapped for more than an hour-and-a-half because the wires were burning outside the truck. The flames were starting to burn through the top of the truck just as the power was shut off, the chief said.
“It took a while due to the storms to get help, but we were able to shut off power and safely get the operator out of the vehicle,” Robie told WBZ-TV.
Eversource had to shut down power for the entire street. Part of Route 126 was shut down and will likely remain closed for most of the day, Robie said.
You must log in to post a comment.