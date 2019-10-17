DUXBURY (CBS) — Wednesday night’s storm caused trees to fall on cars and power lines to come down due to high winds all across the South Shore.

About two-thirds of all homes and businesses in Marshfield were without power at some point during the day Thursday.

“The only thing we’re missing today is the snow,” said Duxbury Fire Department Captain Rob Reardon. “We have the high winds, the trees down, the wires down. Lot of damage.”

Despite a huge pine tree coming down on the roof of a Mobile gas station in Pembroke, the business didn’t shut down. Some customers needed gas for their generators.

“It’s nice that it’s not freezing cold and we don’t have to deal with that or any snow,” said Pembroke resident Paul Kernan.

Conditions were no better elsewhere on the South Shore. Duxbury resident Eric Strauss had his car wrecked by a tree.

“Usually it’s the pines that come down, but this oak snapped about 20 feet off the ground and took out the side of the car,” Strauss said.

In Duxbury Harbor, near hurricane force winds came off the ocean and tore up docks, even sinking a 28-foot boat.

“I’ve been here since 1999 and never seen anything like it before,” said Duxbury Harbormaster Jake Emerson. “I’m not a small guy but I was getting blown around pretty good.”

The damage is widespread and prevalent across Eastern Massachusetts. It will likely take days for all power to be restored.