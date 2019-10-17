Comments
STONEHAM (CBS) — Another Massachusetts Friendly’s is going out of business. The restaurant chain’s location in Stoneham is set to close next month.
A Friendly’s spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Main Street restaurant is closing Nov. 10.
This comes just weeks after the Friendly’s in Falmouth and on Route 1 in Saugus closed their doors.
Back in April, the Wilbraham-based company decided to close 23 restaurants in the northeast. The first Friendly’s location opened in Springfield in 1935.
You must log in to post a comment.