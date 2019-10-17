



BOSTON (CBS) – When Philip Dwyer met Katerina Mesa, she didn’t have any hair. And she was the most beautiful woman he’d laid eyes on – inside and out.

“I fell in love with her face. And she’s like, the kindest person I’ve ever met,” he said.

Both were cancer patients at the Jimmy Fund Clinic. They became best friends, and then more.

“I went home (to Miami) and I wasn’t with Phil all the time. That’s when it hit me. I never want to be without Phil,” Mesa recalled.

The couple, now living in Lunenburg, got engaged last year. But before they could plan their future, Phil’s cancer spread. They got the devastating news just hours before they were supposed to board a plane to look at Florida wedding venues.

“When the oncologist said our time with Phil was going to be short, we decided we were going to do everything we wanted to do. One of those things was getting married. The other was getting a puppy,” Mesa said.

With new puppy Maddie now in their arms, they want their time left together spent as husband and wife. Phil and Kat hope to marry in less than three weeks on November 4. But they could use some help paying to make it perfect, so they can focus on what’s truly priceless.

“If I’m sitting in my bedroom every day crying and worrying about when it’s going to happen or what’s going to happen, what I’m not able to do, I’m not going to be able to enjoy the people I love… I like to focus on the good parts that I still have. I was always kind of in love with her, for many reasons,” Dwyer added.

A GoFundMe page has been set up if you’d like to help make this couple’s wedding and honeymoon dreams come true.

They’ve decided any money left over will go to the Jimmy Fund Clinic, where their love story began.