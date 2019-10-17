NORTH READING (CBS) — A massage therapist at Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center in North Reading has been accused of assaulting a client and police fear there may be more victims.
Daniel Feener, 35, of Peabody, was arraigned Tuesday in Woburn District Court on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery in connection with an incident that occurred the day before where he allegedly assaulted a female client at the wellness center, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.
The D.A.’s office said that the victim, who did not know Feener, came to the wellness center for a scheduled massage and asked him to focus on her shoulders and back. At some point during the massage, the D.A. said, Feener allegedly began touching the woman inappropriately. He then allegedly assaulted her and put her hands on himself despite asking him to stop. The woman reported the incident to North Reading police afterwards.
Due to the nature of the crime, police believe there may be other victims.
According to the D.A.’s office, Feener completed massage school last year and is a licensed massage therapist. He has worked at Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center in North Reading for several months, and it is unclear whether Feener has worked at other area massage or wellness centers.
Police ask that anyone who may have been a client of Feener’s who believes they may have been subject to inappropriate or indecent behavior during their massage contact North Reading Police at 978-357-5067 or submit a tip through anonymous text on their website.
