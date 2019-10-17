BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady may be down one weapon when he and the Patriots take the field on Monday night against the Jets.
Wide receiver Josh Gordon was absent on Thursday when the Patriots hit the practice field outside Gillette Stadium. Dealing with a knee injury, Gordon was also not present on the practice field on Tuesday, which was the last time the Patriots practiced this week.
Thursday’s absence doesn’t rule out Gordon for Monday night’s trip to New Jersey to face the Jets, but it doesn’t bode well for his availability.
Gordon has caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown this season. He played just 31 percent of New England’s offensive snaps against the Giants last week, by far his lowest number of the season, as he suffered a knee injury while trying to make a tackle on a fumble return. He did not re-enter the game.
Rookie receiver N’Keal Harry was present for practice, as he works his way back from IR. Harry, though, will not be eligible to play until Week 9, if the Patriots choose to add him to the active roster.
Tight end Matt LaCosse, also dealing with a knee injury, was likewise absent from Thursday’s practice.
