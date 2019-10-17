Weather Alert:Winds Could Cause Additional Damage Thursday
HAVERHILL (CBS) — A firefighter in Haverhill was injured Thursday morning responding to a fire caused by a downed power line.

According to the Haverhill Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on State Street caused by power lines that were knocked down by a tree that had fallen over due to high winds. One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital.

“One of our guys got shocked pretty good, he fell to the ground. And he’s a big dude,” the deputy fire chief told WBZ-TV.

The fire station also lost power because of the storm, which the fire department said hindered readiness and recovery operations. The fire station does not have a generator.

