HAVERHILL (CBS) — A firefighter in Haverhill was injured Thursday morning responding to a fire caused by a downed power line.
According to the Haverhill Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on State Street caused by power lines that were knocked down by a tree that had fallen over due to high winds. One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital.
“One of our guys got shocked pretty good, he fell to the ground. And he’s a big dude,” the deputy fire chief told WBZ-TV.
Because of last night’s storm, this tree fell over onto live power lines and caused an electrical fire at this home on State Street in Haverhill. One firefighter went to the hospital with injuries. Homeowner said impact sounded like an 18 wheeler crashing. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/mVtt6ICCEa
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) October 17, 2019
The fire station also lost power because of the storm, which the fire department said hindered readiness and recovery operations. The fire station does not have a generator.
