REVERE (CBS) – Amazon is taking over a vacant space in Revere once occupied by the Necco candy company. Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo announced Thursday that an Amazon delivery station serving Greater Boston will begin operations next year.
The Necco plant shut down unexpectedly in July 2018, costing 230 workers their jobs. The maker of wafers, sweethearts and chocolates went out of business after 171 years in the Boston area.
Amazon will renovate the building at 135 American Legion Highway and create hundreds of jobs, according to the mayor.
One of the world’s largest companies and undisputed giant of e-commerce is coming to Revere… Amazon will open its newest state-of-the-art distribution center at the former Necco site, creating hundreds of jobs after the company completes nearly tens of millions in renovations. pic.twitter.com/4bYIEpJpbh
— Mayor Brian Arrigo (@MayorArrigo) October 17, 2019
“This is a leap into Revere’s future as a strong, modernized and prosperous city,” Mayor Arrigo said in a statement. “Amazon’s investment in our community will invigorate the local economy and promote Revere as a place where prominent, innovation-driven businesses are welcome and can thrive.”
The mayor said Amazon will become Revere’s largest employer once the delivery station opens in 2020.
