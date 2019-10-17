Weather Alert:Winds Could Cause Additional Damage Thursday
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Lelling, Brian Joyce


BOSTON (AP) — An accountant has been convicted by a federal grand jury of conspiring with a former state senator to defraud the IRS.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says 67-year-old John Nardozzi, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was convicted Wednesday of defrauding the IRS of approximately $600,000.

Lelling says Nardozzi manipulated income that should’ve been reported on former state Sen. Brian Joyce’s corporate tax return, and falsely created a fund for Joyce and his wife to defer income taxes.

Joyce was found dead at his Westport home last year. The medical examiner determined the 56-year-old died from an overdose of a medication commonly used to treat insomnia.

Brian Joyce outside Worcester Federal Court (WBZ-TV)

Joyce had pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes and kickbacks and laundering the money through his law office.

Court records show Lelling dismissed those charges, citing Joyce’s death.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments