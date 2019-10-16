(MARE) – Keiana is a happy and spunky fifteen-year-old girl. Keina is energetic and loves basketball and has recently made her high school varsity team. She loves arts and crafts. Keiana enjoys listening to music. She is currently in high school learning culinary arts.
Keiana is legally freed for adoption. The social worker is looking for family constellations consisting of a single woman, same-sex female or male couple and is open to siblings. Keiana is very active and wants a family that mirrors her interests. Keiana’s social worker is open to exploring Massachusetts or New York families who would be able to help build a relationship with Keiana prior to transitioning into their home.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.
