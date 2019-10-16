BOSTON (CBS) – We know consuming excess sugar can lead to weight gain, but a new study in China finds that the sugar we drink may impact our weight more than the sugar we eat.
The researchers found that mice who drank water mixed with sucrose over eight weeks put on more weight and body fat than mice who consumed the same level of sucrose in solid food. Sucrose is a form of sugar.
Not only were the mice fed the solid sucrose leaner, but they were also more metabolically healthy than the mice who drank the sucrose.
These tests were done on mice, not humans, but it suggests that the form in which sugar is consumed may influence how the body responds in terms of weight gain and metabolism.
